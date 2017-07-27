Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers in 19 caravans have been evicted from playing fields in Ellesmere Port today (Thursday, July 27).

The group arrived at the land in Rossmore Road West last Thursday (July 20).

Cheshire and Warrington Gypsy and Traveller team visited the site and carried out welfare checks. On Friday, the encampment was served with a notice to vacate the land by 5pm the following day but the group did not leave.

Today the travellers were evicted after an order was gained at court yesterday (Wednesday).

One resident said on Facebook : “The generator at night is so loud we can’t have the windows or doors open because it’s too noisy.”

Meanwhile, an encampment of seven caravans arrived on private land in nearby Rossbank Road, Ellesmere Port, yesterday (Wednesday). And three caravans are also reported to have set up camp in Sovereign Way, Chester .

Travellers in about a dozen caravans were recently requested to leave a farmer’s field in Whitby Lane near Ellesmere Port. The farmer agreed the travellers could stay until Saturday, July 15, at the latest.