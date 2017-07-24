Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legal action is being taken against travellers who set up camp in Ellesmere Port.

About 19 caravans arrived at Rossmore Road West playing fields on Thursday (July 20).

Cheshire West and Chester Council said welfare checks were carried out. On Friday the encampment was served with a notice to vacate the land by 5pm the following day but the group did not leave.

The council has now applied for an eviction notice with the court case due to be heard at 2pm on Wednesday, July 26.

One resident said on Facebook: “The generator at night is so loud we can’t have the windows or doors open because it’s too noisy.”

Travellers in about a dozen caravans were recently requested to leave a farmer’s field in Whitby Lane near Ellesmere Port.

A member of the encampment indicated to The Chronicle the group was in the area for a few days to attend a wedding. The farmer agreed the travellers could stay until Saturday, July 15, at the latest.