Travellers have pitched up on a Chester supermarket car park for the third time in a matter of months.

There are three caravans and associated vehicles in a corner of Morrisons car park at Bache in Upton , close to the railway line.

The car park is operated by Euro Car Parks.

A small group of Travellers made their home on the same section of car park in January and also in November.

Back in November the group moved on but then returned after being shifted first from Bumpers Lane on Sealand Industrial Estate and then nearby Sovereign Way.

This was after Cheshire West and Chester Council issued a Section 77 notice requesting the travellers leave Sovereign Way.

Morrisons also issued an eviction notice but Travellers in two caravans remained after the legal order had expired.

On the last occasion, store manager Karl Andersson said Euro Car Parks had issued legal notices advising the visitors they were on private land and needed to leave. If they refused to go then a further order would be sought giving the Travellers a date and time by which to leave, enforceable by bailiffs.

The Travellers left soon afterwards.

Mr Andersson previously told The Chronicle that Cheshire police regarded the issue as a civil matter and would not get involved unless there were allegations of criminality. The only real problem had been the ‘mess’ left in the corner of the car park.

Nobody from Morrisons was today available to comment.