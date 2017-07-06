Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gambling addict lost more than £100,000 of his clients’ money to his destructive habit.

Miles Cadwallader, 39, fraudulently took money from Cheshire businesses to bet online.

The travel advisor fed his customers lies to get access to their cash.

He was jailed for two years at Chester Crown Court on June 30.

Self-employed Cadwallader worked through his travel business ‘Miles from Home’.

He made false representations to a number of clients who booked services through him.

The victims, who included Cheshire-based businesses, had no idea what he was really doing with their money.

In his attempts to fix his debt Cadwallader gambled with and lost in excess of £105,000.

Cheshire Constabulary worked alongside banks, a gambling company and even British Airways to bring the 39-year-old to justice.

Cadwallader, from Orpington in Kent, pleaded guilty to eight fraud charges.

Detective Sergeant Brian Faint stated “This is an excellent result for the victims affected and sends a strong warning to any potential fraudsters that police will take robust action against offenders involved in this type of crime.

“This case also highlights the increasing trend of income generating crimes, such as fraud and theft, being committed by problem gamblers to fund their gambling addiction.

“As a result Cheshire Constabulary is now committed to developing a crime prevention strategy in collaboration with The Beacon Counselling Trust by offering access to rehabilitation services for problem gamblers.”

The Beacon Counselling Trust provides specialist counselling free of charge for problem gamblers and their families.

They work with GamCare, a national charity providing support for the prevention and treatment of problem gambling.

If problem gambling is affecting you, or those close to you then GamCare can be contacted using the National Gambling Helpline Freephone 0808 8020 133.