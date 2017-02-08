Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trampoline park expert has admitted safety standards have ‘not yet caught up’ with rapidly rising demand.

An International Association of Trampoline Parks representative says the industry needs stricter rules.

New voluntary guidelines are due to come into effect for arenas across the UK in March.

An investigation was launched by Cheshire West and Chester Council after three people were injured at Flip Out Chester on February 1.

Student George Magraw, 21, from Ellesmere Port, fractured his spine jumping into a foam pit.

Flip Out have said safety is their ‘number one priority’.

IATP UK subcommittee co-founder Peter Brown said: “Demand for trampoline parks has grown exponentially in a very short space of time, with trampoline park openings increasing by 3000% since 2014.

“However, the safety standards have not yet caught up with this demand.

“Anything to help make our industry more regulated can only be good for fun-seekers.”

Mr Brown said a code of practice developed with input from Environmental Health and the Health and Safety Executive would provide a ‘backbone of standards’ across the country. It is due to be published by the IATP later this month.

He is also involved in our area as the managing director of Freedome, who opened an aerial activity park at Cheshire Oaks in October.

Flip Out Chester have closed their tower jump feature indefinitely and launched their own internal investigation into what happened.

A spokesman said: “Since opening in December around 80,000 people have visit Flip Out Chester and we have an excellent safety record.

“Safety is our number one priority and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment.”

The Countess of Chester Hospital said it has had an 'increase' in the number of people injured on trampolines in recent weeks.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.