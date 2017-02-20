The video will start in 8 Cancel

This ‘fly-through’ clip shows the trains which will be taking passengers between Chester and Liverpool in the next five years.

Stadler have signed the deal to build a new £460m Merseyrail fleet.

They are expected to reduce journey times and carry more passengers even with the same number of seats.

The deal to construct and maintain the 52 metro trains could rise to £700m.

But Rail and Maritime Transport workers union (RMT) is balloting Merseyrail members for industrial action on the issue.

The union is unhappy the modern new trains will be driver-operated only, meaning the roles of 220 train guards will be lost.

Stadler executive vice president Peter Jenelten said the contract marked an ‘important milestone’.

He said: “It will bring safer, more comfortable trains that can carry more people and will help provide the Liverpool City Region with the metro service it deserves.”

The new four-car trains will all be in service by 2021, with the first unit arriving for testing by the middle of 2019.

They will feature lower floors and no dividing doors, greatly increasing standing space and also the room for buggies and bikes.

Merseytravel chief executive Frank Rogers said: “We are very much looking forward to working with Stadler.

“The fleet of new trains will provide the foundations of our City Region’s long term rail strategy and we anticipate our relationship with Stadler developing into a strong, enduring partnership.

The RMT has contested the move to get rid of train guards

Instead the trains will be covered by CCTV which will broadcast images within the train saloon and to the driver and control room.

More than 60 new on-board customer service roles will be created.

Plans to introduce such driver-controlled trains on the Southern Railway network of commuter trains into London have led to a series of strikes and a bitter dispute between unions and train bosses.

A new Kirkdale maintenance depot for the trains will be entirely designed, built and operated by Stadler.

