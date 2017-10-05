Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A train guard has been credited with saving a young woman's life after spotting her on the bridge at Bache railway station.

The 'quick thinking' Merseyrail worker saw the woman in her 20s balancing on the edge of the railings above the station and, according to a member of the public, 'he gave her the chance of a future'.

Rail user Carole Peate told our sister paper the Liverpool Echo that she arrived at Bache station at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 26, when she noticed a woman in distress on the bridge.

She said: “She was crying and ignoring me when I spoke to her and as the train began to approach we waved and shouted at the driver but I don’t think he could see us.

“The guard who was in the cabin at the back of the train thankfully did see her and contacted the powers that be to have the electricity turned off.

“By now she was fully hanging over the bridge only holding on by her finger tips.”

Merseyrail staff called the police who arrived at the incident and pulled the woman to safety.

A spokesperson for Merseyrail said: “Both our driver and guard took an active role in this incident at Bache station on September 26.

“We are grateful to our traincrew for acting so professionally and proactively, as they always do.“

Carole praised the police officers involved but said that in light of the Merseyrail guard strikes taking place this week she felt it was necessary to show people how essential they are.

Members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Workers Union (RMT) are striking on Merseyrail today (October 5) as the long-running row over guards on trains rumbles on.

Merseyrail is introducing a new fleet of driver-only operated trains that it says will not need guards.

But the RMT says guards are vital for public safety and that the public wants them to stay.

Carole added: “Had the driver been alone that train would have carried on oblivious to what was happening and who knows what would have happened.

“That guard and his swift actions have given that girl the chance of a future.

“As a single woman the thought of travelling alone on driver-only trains is quite frightening.

“This incident and many others just like it have shown how lucky we are to have the guards and how vital they are in making us feel safe and comfortable.”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called to reports for concern for a young woman's welfare.

“She was removed from the bridge and taken to a place of safety.

“In these instances electricity at the station is turned off as a precaution to allow officers to work safely and to minimise any further risk to those involved.“