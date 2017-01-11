Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Inseparable' Elton twins Muriel and Bernard Burgess who were found dead at the bottom of the White Cliffs of Dover both died of multiple injuries, an inquest has heard.

The 59-year-old siblings' bodies were discovered at the base of a 400ft cliff face on New Year's Day during a search for 45-year-old ex-soldier Scott Enion, who was sadly found dead just half a mile away.

The inquests into Mr and Miss Burgess' tragic deaths were opened in Maidstone on Wednesday morning (January 11).

It emerged during the short hearing that post mortem examinations have concluded that the cause of death for the brother and sister – who were both single and unemployed – was multiple injuries.

Mr Burgess was identified by a coroners' officer using his driving licence, while Miss Burgess was identified as his sister by a police officer.

Coroner Patricia Harding said she was satisfied 'there is reason to suspect' Mr Burgess died in circumstances where an inquest is 'necessary' as she concluded the hearing.

His and Miss Burgess' inquests were adjourned and will be heard together on March 20.

A former neighbour of the twins, who lived on Orchard Park, told the Express that the 'quiet but inseparable' pair moved to Elton after their mother's death in 2014.