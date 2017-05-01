Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 46-year-old man from Knutsford has died after a parachute jump.

Emergency services were called to Black Knights Parachute Centre near Lancaster to reports that a man was injured following a jump on Saturday afternoon (April 29).

But sadly the man, who Lancashire Police have described as an 'experienced parachutist', was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 'tragic incident' is now being investigated by the British Parachute Association.

DI Simon Ball from Lancaster Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and in particular those who witnessed this tragic incident yesterday.

“During our initial investigation at the scene, we saw nothing that suggested any sign of suspicious activity.

“We are working with the British Parachute Association who are now in charge investigating the incident and have been conducting enquiries on their behalf.”

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of the man’s death will take place in due course.