Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading northbound on the M6 are facing traffic delays of up to 45 minutes due to emergency repairs to the Thelwall Viaduct.

Lanes two, three and four are closed between J20 and J21 because of repairs to the expansion joint on the viaduct, causing congestion up to J19 at Knutsford.

Highways England tweeted that the repairs were due to a 'bridge defect'.