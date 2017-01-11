Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters face a few difficulties on the M56 this morning (Wednesday, January 11).

A tanker is blocking the first lane and the hard shoulder on the M56 westbound, between junction 11 (Preston Brook) and 12 (Runcorn), after breaking down. Cheshire Police and Highways England are attending.

The incident was reported about 8.15am. Traffic is heavy.

At the same time a vehicle fire is causing congestion on the M56 eastbound, between junctions J9 (Lymm interchange) and J7 (Bowdon). Normal traffic conditions are expected to return to normal between 8.45am and 9am. Lane one of three is closed. And smoke is blowing across the eastbound carriageway.