Faulty traffic lights are causing issues for drivers at the Posthouse Roundabout .

It is the second problem of the day at the A55 junction 38 on Thursday (March 9).

Motorists are advised to take care approaching the area during rush hour, with traffic already starting to build up for those heading south on the A483.

Reports on social media suggest the lights have been failing since about 3.30pm.

A crash just off the roundabout on the A483 caused delays near the junction on Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported after a white Fiat 500 and silver BMW X5 collided near the Holiday Inn.

Elsewhere on the roads there are delays of more than an hour on the M6 with the southbound carriageway completely closed.

