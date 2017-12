Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is building up in the city centre of Chester because of a traffic light failure.

The signals at the Hoole Way/St Oswald's Way roundabout near Mecca Bingo are stuck on red.

One Twitter used who posted about the failure described the traffic as 'bedlam'.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire West and Chester Council confirmed that the highways team is aware of the situation, and an engineer has been dispatched to resolve the problem.

Motorists are warned to expect delays.