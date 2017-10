Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accident is causing long delays on the M56 this morning.

Traffic is backed up on the eastbound from J14 at Hapsford all the way back to the A5117/A494, causing traffic queues of around an hour.

The accident was reported to have happened between J15 and J14 and is being dealt with on the hard shoulder.