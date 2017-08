Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists travelling on the A51 Tarvin Road could experience delays this morning, due to an abnormal load making its way to the Ellesmere Port docks.

The wide transformer is being escorted by police, and drivers are advised to expect some traffic disruption.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said at 10:30am: "The generator is currently on the A51 Tarvin Road near to the golf course on its way to Ellesmere Port Docks."