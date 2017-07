Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delays are expected in Chester tonight due to an accident on the A540 Parkgate Road in Mollington.

Roads website Inrix said traffic is currently moving very slowly as the road is partially blocked at Fiddlers Lane near to the Wheatsheaf Inn pub.

Drivers are warned to seek alternative routes on their way home.

No details of the accident itself have so far been revealed.