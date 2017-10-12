Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is at a complete standstill on the M6 southbound between Holmes Chapel and Sandbach because of an undisclosed ‘police incident’.

Police have closed all three lanes on the affected stretch between junctions 18 and 17 but are remaining tight-lipped about whatever is taking place.

Pictures on social media show drivers out of their cars.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “The term ‘police incident’ is used as we are not in a position to divulge the nature of the incident, M6SB likely to be closed for min 1hr.”

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and ask for their patience.

At the same time northbound traffic appears to be affected by a collision just north of junction 17.