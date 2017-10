Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have warned of an increased traffic presence in Blacon tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, October 12).

This is due to a funeral taking place at Blacon Crematorium, for which officers are expecting a 'large' attendance.

Although police have not yet revealed exact road closures, they have advised drivers to be aware that they are expecting a great deal of traffic around Blacon between midday and 2pm.

We will publish more information on this when we get it.