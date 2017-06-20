Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are facing long queues in Chester city centre this morning due to a road closure.

Traffic has been at a standstill around the Fountains Roundabout area because George Street is closed in both directions.

Police are at the scene to help with traffic management but the closure means traffic is virtually gridlocked between Canal Street and Upper Northgate Street.

Northgate Street and Victoria Road are also affected, according to traffic website Inrix, as is traffic on Canal Street to Raymond Street.

Cheshire police have advised drivers to avoid the area.