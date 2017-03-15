Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's slow traffic on the Manchester-bound carriageway of the M56 near Chester following a rush-hour collision this teatime (Wednesday, March 15).

Travel website Inrix reports that vehicles involved in the accident, reported about 4.45pm, is now on the hard shoulder.

The collision happened eastbound, just before J14 A5117 (Hapsford), with congestion back to J15 at the intersection with the M53.

Traffic sensors are showing red on the same stretch indicating slow-moving traffic with a short section on the opposite carriageway alongside the accident.

James Timms told The Chronicle on Twitter: "Bad crash on M56 eastbound just before Shell garage."