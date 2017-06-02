Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A powerful TUC campaign to deal with workers’ falling living standards rolls into Ellesmere Port this lunchtime.

With workers in the north west said to be nearly £1,500 a year worse off than in 2008 the poster campaign is hitting constituencies including Ellesmere Port and Neston.

TUC deputy general secretary Paul Nowak is set to raise the issue of falling living standards in the town following the financial crash almost 10 years ago.

The campaign comes on the back of a new TUC analysis published today which shows real wages in the region are 6.3% lower on average than they were in 2008 according to the trade union organisation.

It fears ‘things could get worse’ with the Bank of England warning that real earnings will fall for the rest of 2017.

Mr Nowak is calling on all parties to ‘give Britain a pay rise’ with workers’ pay packets lighter by almost £28 a week.

He will point out the rise in precarious work such as zero-hours contracts is helping drive the fall in living standards.

Nearly half of the jobs created in the north west since 2011 have been in insecure work the TUC says with an estimated 339,000 people now in insecure employment in the region, up from 246,000 in 2011. That is described as representing 1 in 10 workers in the north west.

Mr Nowak says: “Workers in the north west are nearly £1,500 a year worse off than before the crash.

“This region badly needs a pay rise. It’s nearly 10 years since the financial crisis and working people are still suffering.

“Politicians have to explain to voters how they’ll create decent jobs that people can actually live on.

“And there needs to be recognition of the damage pay restrictions in the public sector are having.

“Hard-working nurses shouldn’t have to use food banks to get by.”

Mr Nowak and the campaign van are due to be around the Port Arcades at 1.30pm.