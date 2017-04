Video will play in

Fire crews have extinguished a tractor which had gone up in flames near Northwich .

Belmont Road near Great Budworth is closed while the blaze is put out on Wednesday (April 19).

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one engine out to the scene at 3.36pm.

Images show the tractor has been completely burnt out and destroyed by the fire, which is now being damped down.

The dramatic pictures show black smoke billowing out into the Cheshire countryside.

No injuries have been reported.