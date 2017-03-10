Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cause of death of a 16-year-old boy from Ellesmere Port is being withheld pending toxicology reports.

A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out today on the youngster who died in hospital on Thursday night (March 9) after an alleged assault in the street near the town centre.

Five male teenagers were arrested but have since been bailed.

Police have confirmed the boy was the alleged victim of an assault. However, his death was not being treated as suspicious but was 'unexplained'.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said: "A Home Office Post Mortem was carried out today. Cause of death has been withheld pending toxicology reports."

Officers were called to Kingsley Road in the early hours of Thursday morning (March 9). The boy was found with what were described by police as 'serious injuries' and taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital .

Police say that 'at some point' the boy became unwell and sadly died last night. His next of kin have been informed.

Inspector Ian Stead, of Cheshire Constabulary , said: “We are aware of rumours circulating of a boy being stabbed. I’d like to reassure the community that this is not the case. This is an isolated incident involving teenagers who were known to each other.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy.”

House-to-house and forensic enquiries have been carried out in the area.