Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tory advertising van bearing the words 'strong and stable' overturned on a windy M6 yesterday (Tuesday June 5).

The van overturned at the Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington, causing major delays and queues stretching back more than five miles.

Emergency services attended the scene but nobody was injured in the incident.

The slogan on the side of the van read: "For the best Brexit deal vote Conservative on 8th June."

Amused Twitter users didn't hesitate to point out the irony of the situation, and made reference to a rainbow appearing over a Jeremy Corbyn rally in Birmingham just minutes later.