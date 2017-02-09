Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fighter plane will be making its way to Hawarden Airport this weekend - in parts.

The fuselage of the former Royal Air Force, F3 Tornado Air Defence Fighter, ZE966 will be transported to the Tornado Heritage Centre at the airfield overnight on Friday, February 17. There, it will be reunited with its wings, tail-fin and tailerons, which were removed prior to transportation.

The planned route will be from its current location at Wroughton Airfield, near Swindon, onto the M4 towards Bristol, north on the M5 to Birmingham, onto the M6 before heading across the M54, (overnight stop) then along the A5 to Chirk, A483 Wrexham Bypass to Chester, A55 to Broughton and into the aviation park.

The journey is planned to start on the afternoon of Friday, February 17 arriving at Hawarden on the morning of Saturday, February 18 at approximately 9.30am.

The aircraft will be unloaded and then towed into Hangar 4.

Visitors to the hangar are welcome, but due to health and safety/airfield regulations, can only be allowed in once the unloading process is complete and airside doors are closed.

There is no vehicle access allowed to the hangar, so visitors are asked to park in the designated area and continue on foot.

Following a restoration period of between four and eight weeks, the aircraft will be lifted into place, by Flint-based Bryn Thomas Crane Hire Ltd, onto a purpose built concrete apron, where it will remain on permanent display.

Visitors will be able to visit Hangar 4 during the restoration period on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am until 4pm. Visit Tornado Heritage Centre on Facebook for more details.