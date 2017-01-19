Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service had a tall order in a recent training exercise.

Members of the team were invited to a McCarthy and Stone development in Hartford to perform a mock crane rescue.

Organised by senior site manager at the Oak Grange development Phil Hamlin, in partnership with the local fire service, the exercise provided firefighters with a real-life training opportunity by establishing rescue scenarios relating to the tower crane.

(Photo: Johnathan Clover)

The crane has been erected on site as construction starts on the Bradburns Lane development, which will comprise 35 retirement living apartments exclusively for the over 60s. Crew manager Daryl Coding from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “With construction now underway on the new development in Hartford, as the local fire and rescue service team we need to ensure that we can act quickly to secure the safety of workers on site, in the unlikely event that a rescue situation arises.

“Mock rescue activities such as the crane exercise are incredibly valuable, providing our team with an opportunity to practise a rescue in a real life setting, yet with the support of being in a safe and controlled environment. We’d like to thank McCarthy and Stone for facilitating the session, which proved a real success.”

Regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North West Fiona Brooks said: “McCarthy and Stone is dedicated to ensuring Health and Safety on site as part of our ongoing commitment to 5* service and quality. Supporting the training of local emergency service teams is of upmost importance to ensuring the safety of our site workers, and we’re pleased that we could assist in facilitating the successful mock rescue exercise at our Hartford site.”