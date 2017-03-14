Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hilarious Canadian comedian Tom Stade will be headlining a star-filled evening of stand-up at Alexander’s Live in Chester this Friday (March 17).

Stade has performed before huge crowds for BBC One’s Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and The John Bishop Show.

Known for his broad-minded shows where nothing is taboo, the 46-year-old talks about drink, drugs and life with his wife and kids in Edinburgh.

Joining Stade on Friday is racy Canadian performer Tanyalee Davis who had a successful six month contract performing Little Comedian, Big Laughs in Las Vegas.

She is part of the ensemble show Abnormally Funny People and premiered her one woman show Little Do They Know at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Leicester comic, radio presenter, professional wrestling promoter, blogger and voice-over artist Jim Smallman will be also entertaining the crowds.

The show begins at 8.30pm and tickets are £5 NUS and £10 standard.

For more on Alexander’s Live in Rufus Court and to book tickets click here.