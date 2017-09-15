Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of a grieving family are asking the public to help fund a fitting send-off for a 16-year-old boy who died in tragic circumstances.

Tom Hollman lost his fight for life last weekend after suffering head injuries when he fell from the top of the NCP car park in Pepper Street, Chester , on Monday, September 4.

Tom’s mum Sharon is too heartbroken to comment but has given permission for The Chronicle to share details of a Just Giving page set up by a family friend called Michelle.

Michelle wrote: “Weʼre raising £3,500 to help towards giving Tom Hollman a farewell that honours the handsome, clever and loving son, grandson, brother and friend he was to so many.”

She added: “He died in his mum Sharon’s arms on Saturday 9th September, leaving his family completely shocked, numb and bereft.”

Michelle continued: “The death of a child to anyone is the ultimate tragedy but sadly it is the reality my dearest friend and her family are having to face. Easing the financial worries, will enable the family to grieve the sudden and untimely death of Tom.

“It is beyond any parent’s thoughts that one day they will have to say goodbye to their child. This is the sad reality Sharon and her family find themselves in. If anyone would be so kind to contribute towards Tom’s funeral it would be greatly appreciated by his family.”

So far the Just Giving page has raised more than £1,000.

Michelle said: “Sharon and her family send their deepest thanks to everyone of you that has already helped towards giving Tom the send off he deserves. Please can I ask everyone to share this page on their Facebook so we can reach out to more people.

"On a personal note, the idea of this page came from many of the family’s nearest and dearest friends and it is my privilege to have set it up.”

Tom, who had suffered head injuries in the fall, passed away on Saturday (September 9). Formal identification took place at Aintree. An inquest is expected to be opened and adjourned within the next few days.

Police were called to the NCP car park shortly before 5pm on Monday, September 4, because of ‘concerns for the safety of a man’.

On arrival they discovered the teenager had fallen and landed on Volunteer Street. Contrary to social media reports, police say the young man was alone at the time of the incident.

North West Ambulance Service sent two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance, a senior clinician and requested the air ambulance , which landed at the racecourse.

Tom was conveyed to the helicopter before being flown to Aintree Hospital, which is the major trauma centre for the Merseyside and Cheshire regions.

Forensic experts attended the scene in Volunteer Street.

Click here to find out how to donate .