Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family and friends of a special little girl gathered at a black tie charity dinner to celebrate one year on from her receiving a life-saving transplant.

Brave Harriett Platt, from Acton Bridge near Northwich , was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder – severe combined immunodeficiency – last February when she was just seven-months-old.

The months that followed saw her undergo two bone marrow transplants and two courses of chemotherapy,and were described as ‘hell’ by her devastated parents Helen Mylott and Chris Platt.

The Bubble Foundation – a charity based at Newcastle’s Great North Children’s Hospital where Harriett was treated – fund vital research into Harriett’s condition as well as equipment needed to treat children affcted. They also provide a halfway house for families where they can learn how to look after their children post-transplant.

(Image: Martin Pawlett)

The black tie fundraiser organised in Harriett’s honour at the Macdonald Portal Hotel in Tarporley raised more than £15,000 for The Bubble Foundation.

Family friend Claudia Dickens, who helped organise the event, said: “When Harriett was first diagnosed with the condition it was heartbreaking, seeing her so poorly at such a young age. Apart from being a match for her (which I wasn’t) and supporting the family the next best thing for me was to organise events and help to fundraise whilst giving us all a focus, something to look forward to.

“Harriett never stopped smiling all the way through her treatment and care, she is a star and such a joy to know. I organised the Black Tie Affair to try and raise as much money as we possibly could.

“Two-hundred-and-five people attended the Black Tie Affair: Decades Disco’s provided entertainment, Nightworx Pyrotechnics a fireworks display, Covers & Bows the chair covers and bows, Dressed to Impress and Jacqui O Fairtale Flowers the table centre pieces, RJ Signs all the artwork and printed designs. Martin Pawlett provided a photobooth. We were welcomed with a red carpet, Andrea Lamballe playing the piano, a welcome drink before our three-course dinner, followed by a live auction and raffle. Various people and businesses donated prizes to the event and I can’t thank them enough.”