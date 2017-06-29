It has been more than eight years since Christophe Borgye was murdered.
Now his three killers have all been convicted bringing an end to a long-running and harrowing case.
Manuel Wagner was found guilty of the murder of the Ryanair steward yesterday (June 28).
Housemate convicted of chilling Christophe Borgye murder and burying victim under a shed in Ellesmere Port
Sebastian Bendou and Dominik Kocher are already serving life sentences.
This has been a long-running and complex case.
Judge Clement Goldstone QC, the honorary recorder of Liverpool, said: "Christophe Borgye was a man much loved by his family and friends. I am sure he is still acutely missed by them.
"For them the horrific circumstances of his death are a life sentence. I hope this will give them the full degree of closure which they crave."
The timeline below shows how we got to this point.
Christophe Borgye timeline
April 2009
Christophe is killed. Attacked by the three men with paring knives and a hammer. His body is wrapped up in tarpaulin and sealed inside a concrete tomb under the garden shed at the house in Hylton Court.
May 2009
A colleague alerts police to Christophe's disappearance. Enquiries are made at the house but Kocher tells officers the victim was on holiday. The 'ringleader' in the crime later hacked Christophe's email account to send a message to his family assuring them he was safe.
November 2012
After more than three years at Hylton Court, the tight-knit unit of Kocher and his family, Bendou and Wagner move from Ellesmere Port first to Warrington and then to Dumfries in Scotland.
April 13, 2013
Bendou cracks and, consumed by guilt, travels from Dumfries to Ellesmere Port with £1.50 in his pocket to confess the crime to police. Initially he tells them he alone carried out the killing after acting in self defence.
April 17, 2013
Wagner and Kocher are questioned as witnesses. Wagner told police he thought Christophe was 'living happily ever after' in China.
May 2013
Bendou later changed his statement to reveal the full extent of his fellow killers' involvement. As the picture becomes more clear to detectives Kocher and Wagner are arrested again, this time on suspicion of murder. They deny any involvement.
July 2013
Kocher and Bendou are charged with murder. Wagner, who at the time was only accused of helping to move the body, faces two charges.
March 2014
Kocher is convicted of murder. Wagner is cleared of assisting an offender and preventing a lawful burial.
May 2014
Bendou is convicted of murder. His claims of diminished responsibility because of his paranoid schizophrenia are dismissed. The 39-year-old is later sentenced to life with a minimum of 14 years.
June 2014
An appeal to increase Kocher's sentence is rejected. He must serve life with a minimum of 23 years.
September 2016
Wagner, who has since moved to Liverpool, is charged again. This time with murder.
June 12, 2017
Wagner's trial at Liverpool Crown Court begins. Bendou gives the key evidence in the trial and claims the 29-year-old struck the first blow.
June 28, 2017
Wagner is the third man to be convicted over Christophe's murder. The jury returned a unanimous verdict at the end of the three-week trial. Wagner is handed a life sentence in prison with a minimum of 16 years.