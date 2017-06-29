Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been more than eight years since Christophe Borgye was murdered.

Now his three killers have all been convicted bringing an end to a long-running and harrowing case.

Manuel Wagner was found guilty of the murder of the Ryanair steward yesterday (June 28).

Sebastian Bendou and Dominik Kocher are already serving life sentences.

This has been a long-running and complex case.

Judge Clement Goldstone QC, the honorary recorder of Liverpool, said: "Christophe Borgye was a man much loved by his family and friends. I am sure he is still acutely missed by them.

"For them the horrific circumstances of his death are a life sentence. I hope this will give them the full degree of closure which they crave."

The timeline below shows how we got to this point.