A team of Year 6 pupils from Tilston Parochial CE Primary School are taking part in series two of CBBC quiz Top Class.

The school features in the second run of the show which starts on January 25.

Comedian Susan Calman is the host of the show which will search for Britain’s smartest school.

Top Class is a fast-paced, competitive knock-out series which pits schools from the length and breadth of the UK against each other as they answer questions designed to test them to their limits.

Susan Calman said: “I had so much fun testing these fabulously talented kids; they constantly amazed me with their determination, competitiveness and all-round cleverness. I learned more from them than they did from me!”

In each programme two teams of pupils will compete against each other in a series of challenging and fun rounds which will cover a wide range of subjects.

Children will have an opportunity to impress during their pet subject round, while teachers will be in the hot seat during a pop culture round.

Series two will feature 16 schools who, show by show, will be whittled down until just one remains to be crowned the smartest school in Britain.

At the end of each show, one school will be eliminated from the competition while the other will progress to the next round.

The five children travelled up to BBC Scotland in Glasgow with headteacher Richard Harley and teaching assistant Jo Huxtable to take part.

Richard was lucky enough to take part in the show during the Test the Teacher round and he did not find it easy.

“We regularly encourage and expect our pupils to work outside their comfort zone and try new things. Answering quick-fire questions on the topic of pop culture was certainly outside mine! Backstage, the children were testing me on films, pop music and celebrities but I think my last minute cramming was too little, too late.”

“I’d like to thank the children for making us all feel so proud and to their dedicated parents who travelled up to Glasgow to offer support and encouragement.”