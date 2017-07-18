Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scattered thunderstorms and 'intense' downpours are forecast to hit Chester and Ellesmere Port tomorrow (Wednesday, July 19).

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for the region by the Met Office, with the wet weather set to arrive just after midnight tonight, lasting until around 8pm on Wednesday.

Although the thunderstorms may ease as the night goes on, there is a chance of severe storms breaking out on Wednesday afternoon, as well as large hail, the Met Office said.

They also warned of a chance of localised flooding and a disruption to power networks in the event of frequent lightning.