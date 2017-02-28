Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unsuspecting driver sitting at a junction in Ellesmere Port was subjected to a terrifying and violent attack by a mindless thug.

The unknown offender smashed the window on the driver's side of the car by launching a lump of concrete at it, then assaulted him through that window.

Luckily the victim was able to sound his car horn, causing his attacker to run away towards Singleton Road.

But he has been left with serious injuries to his legs.

The dramatic incident unfolded on the junction of Malpas Road and Cholmondeley Road between 4am and 4.20am on Monday morning (February 27).

Cheshire police are now appealing for witnesses.

A force spokeswoman said the offender is described as being of a thin to medium build, 5”10 in height and wearing a dark-coloured waterproof coat, a grey hoodie with the hood up, a dark scarf across his face and could have been wearing gloves.



Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or have any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 64 of February 27.



Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.