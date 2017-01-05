Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A callous thief who broke into people's houses while they were home has been put behind bars.

Michael Langton was caught in the act by police who clocked his suspicious behaviour after one of his burglaries in Chester on November 30.

The 40-year-old, whose last address was Dawpool Close in the city, tried to make a run for it but was stopped in his tracks by an officer who was patrolling the area.

Tools were recovered from the driveway of one of the properties Langton had targeted, and he was arrested.

Appearing at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday (January 4), Langton was jailed for three years after admitting three counts of burglary, attempted burglary and going equipped to steal during a previous hearing.

At each burglary, the occupants were present and their homes had been secured so they have been left feeling 'violated', police say.

DC Andrea Ellis said: “Langton didn’t care whether the occupants were in and forced his way into the three properties.

'Profound effect'

"He even made three unsuccessful attempts to break into one of the addresses leaving glass strewn across the rooms he tried to enter.

“People should feel safe in their homes, and knowing that someone has forced their way in, while you were present can have a profound effect.

"Langton’s actions have left the victims angry and violated. I sincerely hope Langton realises the effect of his actions.”