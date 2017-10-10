Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three teenagers have been charged following an incident in which a man was stabbed in Chester.



Between 3am and 3.15am on Friday September 15, police were called to Liverpool Road, between Total Fitness and Morrisons, near to the junction with Ormonde Road.



During the incident a man sustained a serious stab wound to his chest and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital but has since been discharged.

Jack Farren, 18, of Ormonde Road in Chester was later charged with grievous bodily harm and Jacub Reed-Maule, 18, of Lawford Road in Rugby was charged with wounding and actual bodily harm.

Jordan Sobalski, 18, of Norman Road in Rugby was also charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

All three will appear at Chester Crown Court on October 16.



Detective Constable Andy Manson, of Chester CID, said: “We want to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have any information."



Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 80 of 15 September 2017.