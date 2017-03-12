The video will start in 8 Cancel

Arsonists have been blamed for three separate fires in Winsford in the space of a few hours.

The most serious blaze was at a storage building near the Cheshire West and Chester Council's Wyvern House on The Drumber.

Firefighters were called out at about 6.30pm and spent an hour at the scene making sure it was safe on Saturday (March 11).

A Cheshire Fire spokeswoman said 'an investigation has now been launched to find the cause of the fire'.

A wheelie bin was lit up in Ways Green two hours later at about 8.30pm.

Crews then had to use a hose jet to put out a car fire on Saville Court at about 11.10pm to round off a busy night.

A Cheshire Fire spokeswoman said: "It is believed these fires were started deliberately.

"If you have any information that could help find those responsible please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Cheshire Police on 101."

