A man and woman will appear in court after three police officers were assaulted in Ellesmere Port.

At around 11pm on Tuesday (August 22), police were called to reports of an incident on Sutton Way.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 24 year-old local man and a 21-year-old local woman. As they did so, three officers suffered minor injures.



Following questioning Jake Mayers, 24, of Sutton Way, Ellesmere Port, was charged with use of threatening/abusive language, assault on a constable and resisting arrest.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court today (Thursday).



Melissa Mayers, 21, also of Sutton Way was charged with obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty.

She was released on bail and is also set to appear at Chester Magistrates Court today (Thursday, August 24).