A serious multi-vehicle collision closed the M56 westbound and left three people injured last night (Tuesday, November 14).

Three cars were involved in the collision which happened between junctions 12 and 14 near Frodsham shortly before 6pm.

A spokesman for Cheshire police confirmed three women were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

One of the casualties had to be freed from a vehicle by firefighters.

The crash prompted a large-scale emergency service response, with two fire engines, two North West Ambulance Service rapid response vehicles and one ambulance in attendance at the scene.

Traffic ground to a standstill after all lanes were closed while the casualties were treated and the vehicles were recovered.

Highways England reported that tailbacks stretched to six miles, affecting hundreds of rush-hour commuters.

The carriageway was fully reopened by around 9pm.