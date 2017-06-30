Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 3,000 cyclists will be setting off through the Birkenhead (Queensway) Tunnel on Sunday (July 2) to take on a variety of distances as part of the Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride.

Returning for its 24th year, the multi-distance event will see passionate pedallers from around the UK riding through the stunning Cheshire countryside on two wheels.

Many riders will be starting at the iconic Birkenhead (Queensway) Tunnel which will be completely traffic free thanks to event partner Merseytravel who will be closing the tunnel between 6am and 4pm in support of the event.

Event director and managing director at Pennine Events, Mark Sandamas, said: “We are delighted for the LCL Bike Ride to be returning this year and can’t wait to see everyone there.

“We have so many fantastic routes ranging from five to 100 miles and as always, we have been overwhelmed with how popular the ride has been.

“To see thousands of cyclists take to the streets is always a brilliant sight – it’s set to be a fantastic day.”

The ride also has another start point from an event site at the Countess of Chester Health Park.

Furthermore, local charity Claire House Children’s Hospice is returning as charity partner for the seventh year running.

The charity helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.

Mark added: “Claire House is a fantastic charity which provides an invaluable service for so many families; we are proud of the relationship we have formed with them.

“Our riders have raised thousands for Claire House, last year’s event raised over £36,000 and hopefully we will raise even more for them this year.”

For more information, head to https://www.liverpoolchesterliverpool.com/.