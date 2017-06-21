The video will start in 8 Cancel

Passing the 'Life in the UK' citizenship test is one of the criteria for becoming a British citizen.

It includes 24 questions on a wide variety of aspects of British culture and history, must be completed within 45 minutes and the applicant needs to answer at least 75% of questions correctly to pass.

Out of the 167 people who took the test in Cheshire West and Chester last year, only 30 people failed, exclusive figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws reveal.

Across England as a whole, 125,925 tests were taken in 2016, with 36% of people failing.

Across the North West, the proportion of people failing the test is actually going down.

Some 44% of people failed in 2016 compared to 46% in 2015.

So how would you fare? Take our quiz to find out...