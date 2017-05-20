Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 2,000 schoolchildren in Cheshire West and Chester have taken advantage of the council-sponsored Bikeability Scheme between April 2016 and March 2017.

Bikeability is the Department of Transport recognised and sponsored cycle training programme.

At Level 1, new riders learn how to control and master their bikes in a space away from traffic, such as a playground or closed car park.

Level 2 takes place on local streets, giving trainees a real cycling experience.

Trainees learn how to deal with traffic on short journeys such as cycling to school or to nearby shops.

Both levels are aimed at primary schools pupils.

Level 3 training equips trainees with skills for more challenging roads and traffic situations – busier streets, queuing traffic, complex junctions and roundabouts. It also includes planning routes for safe cycling and is intended for secondary school children.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s director of place operations Maria Byrne said: “Our Road Safety Team delivered 2,287 Bikeability Level 1 and 2 places last year.

“At Level 3, 106 places were taken up, which is really positive.

“We hope to increase the take up, as more places are available.

"I hope more schools are able to take advantage of the scheme in the coming year.”

For the April 2017 to March 2018 session, 1700 Level 1 and 2 places and 120 Level 3 places are available.

Stephen Perry, from Chester Cycling Campaign, added: “Our aim is to work with other cycling organisations in the city and with Cheshire West and Chester Council to improve facilities for everyday cyclists in and around the city.

“We are delighted to see a significant and growing interest in cycling for all ages and all skill levels, and that’s why the Bikeability Scheme offered by the Council’s Road Safety Team, working in partnership with their training providers, Cycle Experience, is so important in helping young people to adopt safe cycling practices.”

In a recent survey of 53 schools in the Cheshire West and Chester area, about 50% children travel to school by car, about 44% walk or scoot to school, 6% cycle and 2% travel by bus.