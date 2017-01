Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘kind-hearted gentleman’ came to the rescue of an elderley woman today (January 23) when he towed her broken-down car off the A55 .

The thoughtful man even made the driver of the car a cup of tea, according to North West Motorway Police (NWMP).

A tweet by the NWMP said that a vehicle driven by an elderly lady broke down on the road just before the junction with the busy M53 on the outskirts of Chester .

Police praised the thoughtful nature of the mystery member of the public.