Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The third man involved in a crane collapse in Crewe back in June has died.

David Webb, 43, was seriously injured when the crane collapsed on a construction site on June 21.

Two other men also died.

Now Cheshire police have confirmed today (Wednesday, August 2) that Mr Webb has died as a result of his injuries, our sister paper the Crewe Chronicle reports.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Webb was originally from Northampton, but living in St Neots with his partner. His family paid tribute to him, saying: “Dave died from doing a job that he loved and was very passionate about.

“Dave was a fun loving character who lived his life to the full. He was known for his large personality and sung his way through life.

“He will be sadly missed by his partner Nathalie, children Maisy and Charlie, his mum Jenny, his sister Julie, his brother Mark, their families and his many friends. It’s a heartbreaking time for the family as we lost Dave’s beloved Father Alan six days before Dave passed away.”

A spokesman for Cheshire police added: “Cheshire police continue to work alongside our partners at the Health and Safety Executive, Local Authority and Building Control to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”