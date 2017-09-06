Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a robbery in Frodsham have charged a third man in relation to the incident.

Rhys Allen, 21, was arrested on Tuesday (September 5) as part of an ongoing inquiry in to a break-in that occurred at a residential address in the Fairways area on Tuesday, March 28.

Allen, of Stanney Park Avenue South, Liverpool, has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while committing an offence.

He appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Wednesday, September 6), where he was remanded in custody and the case has now been referred to Chester Crown Court.

Two other men have already been charged in relation to the incident, one is currently awaiting trial, while the second man has pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.