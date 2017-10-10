Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple will be hoping it’s third time lucky after two previous designs for their controversial dormer extension were rejected.

Homeowners Andy and Debbie Dear had been looking forward to living in their dream Victorian terrace home in Overleigh Road, Handbridge, Chester, but wanted to create more space.

Their consultant at the time claimed the rear dormer got built based on a misunderstanding that planning permission wasn’t required.

But the property is within a conservation area and covered by an Article 4 Direction meaning planning consent is required even for minor changes.

Two dormer designs have now been refused by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) following retrospective applications.

This was backed up by planning inspectors although skylights on the front-facing roof were allowed. A rear ground floor extension was also approved by CWaC.

Now Mr Dear has submitted a third application which would involve ‘demolition of existing rear dormer to property and provision of smaller ‘cat slide’ style dormer to provide head height for stairs’.

The saga of the dormer has sparked a heated debate among the public with both supporters and detractors.

And so far the latest application has at least one backer in Stephen Jones, of Mill Wharf, Waverton, Chester.

He wrote: “I work in the Handbridge area and often drive along Overleigh Road. From the front of the building (this is the only side of the building that can actually be viewed by the majority of the public) you would never know any changes had been made to the property.

“Having viewed photos online of the changes made to the rear of the building, in my opinion, the renovations are very tasteful and fitting with the style of the original building.”

He added: “I have looked over this latest proposal to alter the current design and I think the new design is very nice indeed. The little 'cat slide' will probably allow only enough room for head height, which means it will totally blend in with the other houses on the row of terraces.

“I fail to see how this could still be considered an eye-sore as it will have no effect on the surrounding area.

"This latest design is considerably different from the original extension, which I think goes to show that Mr and Mrs Dear have made a real effort to avoid causing upset in the community. I truly hope this will be taken into consideration by members of the council when they make their decision.”