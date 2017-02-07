Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police have received reports of thefts from vehicles parked in car parks in the Neston area over the weekend.

Offenders have smashed windows in order to steal items including purses and keys.

To avoid being a victim, be sure to take the following steps:



Never leave anything on display in your vehicle

Take all valuables with you

Place any items such as clothing or bags in the boot before you park



If you notice any suspicious activity or persons around car parks , obtain a description and contact Cheshire Police on our non-emergency number of 101 .