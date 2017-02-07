Cheshire Police have received reports of thefts from vehicles parked in car parks in the Neston area over the weekend.
Offenders have smashed windows in order to steal items including purses and keys.
To avoid being a victim, be sure to take the following steps:
- Never leave anything on display in your vehicle
- Take all valuables with you
- Place any items such as clothing or bags in the boot before you park
If you notice any suspicious activity or persons around car parks , obtain a description and contact Cheshire Police on our non-emergency number of 101 .