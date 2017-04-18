14:15 KEY EVENT

Madders comments

The Ellesmere Port MP has confirmed he is standing again.

Mr Madders said he would be ‘proud to defend my record of being a hard-working local MP’.

He also criticised Theresa May for ‘putting her own interests ahead of the county’ in calling the election.

The Labour MP said: “Since being elected two years ago, I have been out speaking with local people every single week, taking up the issues that matter to them.

“From standing up for Vauxhall, fighting for rail improvements in Neston or calling on the Government to deliver the investment that our road network and town centres need, I have always put my constituents first.

“On a whole host of local issues, there is much I have been working on that is unfinished business.

“I hope that the people of Ellesmere Port & Neston will give me the opportunity to complete the job.”