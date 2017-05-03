Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shortage of McDonald's Monopoly stickers means some customers aren't having very happy meals.

Fans of the fast food giant are furious that they haven't been receiving the coveted stickers with their orders.

Its annual Monopoly game sees promotional stickers given out with certain items on the menu and there are huge prizes like a brand new car or £100,000 on offer, as well as free burgers or apple pies.

So popular are they that some collectors have been putting their stickers on eBay so pundits can complete their collection, the Daily Post reports .

Furious diners have taken to social media to complain about the shortage, and that it was not clearly advertised so some people purchased larger orders in the hope of getting more stickers.

According to The Mirror one man spent £24 on Big Tasty meals solely for the chance of winning £100,000 or a Mini without receiving any in return.

A similar situation happened during last year’s McDonald’s Monopoly, which caused just as much fury.

But players are reminded that McDonald’s clearly state in the terms and conditions on their website that Monopoly stickers are subject to availability.

McDonald’s Monopoly ended yesterday, so it’s unsurprising the chain has been running out. But it hasn’t stopped people getting angry about it.

In a statement on its website, the fast food chain said: “The Monopoly promotion has seen a surge in popularity this year, leading to some shortages of promotional packaging across qualifying items in certain areas ahead of the end of the promotion on the 2nd May.

“If your local restaurant has run out of your favourites, try another nearby location. Please check promotional packaging availability in restaurant with a crew member before ordering to avoid disappointment.”