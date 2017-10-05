Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nasty and highly contagious vomiting and diarrhoea bug is sweeping the nation and making headlines once again.

Shigellosis, also known as bacillary dysentery, causes vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps and is the most common type of dysentery in the UK.

According to NHS Choices, the bug usually affects groups of people in close contact – such as in families, workplaces, schools and nurseries, the Liverpool Echo reports.

It is important for parents to be aware of it because it is highly infectious and, if you believe your child has it, it is important for you to take appropriate precautions to prevent it from spreading further.

What causes shigellosis and how does it spread?

Bacillary dysentery can be passed on if the faeces of an infected person gets into another person's mouth.

This can usually happen if someone with the infection doesn't wash their hands after going to the toilet and then touches food, surfaces or another person.

The best ways to avoid passing it on are:

Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water after going to the toilet.

Staying away from work or school until you've been completely free from any symptoms for at least 48 hours.

Helping young children to wash their hands properly.

Don't prepare food for others until you've been symptom free for at least 48 hours.

Don't go swimming until you've been symptom free for at least 48 hours.

Where possible, stay away from other people until your symptoms have stopped.

Wash all dirty clothes, bedding and towels on the hottest possible cycle of the washing machine.

Clean toilet seats and toilet bowls, and flush handles, taps and sinks with detergent and hot water after use, followed by a household disinfectant.

Avoid sexual contact until you've been symptom free for at least 48 hours.

What are the symptoms?

These include:

Diarrhoea - sometimes containing blood or mucus.

Painful stomach cramps

Nausea or vomiting

A fever of 38C (100.4F) or above

How do you treat shigellosis?

The good news is that dysentery usually clears up on its own after three to seven days, so treatment isn't often needed.

However, it's important to drink plenty of fluids and use oral rehydration solutions (ORS), if necessary, to avoid dehydration.

Over-the-counter painkillers, such as paracetamol, can help relieve pain and a fever. Avoid antidiarrhoeal medications, such as loperamide, because they can make things worse.

As mentioned above, you should stay at home until at least 48 hours after the last episode of diarrhoea to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to others.

If I have shigellosis, should I see my GP?

It's not always necessary to see your GP if you have dysentery because it tends to clear up within a week or so.

However, you should see your GP if your symptoms are severe or they don't start to improve after a few days. Let them know if you've been abroad recently.

If your symptoms are severe or persistent, your GP may prescribe a short course of antibiotics. If you have very severe dysentery, you may need treatment in hospital for a few days.

For more information, visit NHS Choices.