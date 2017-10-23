Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a case of hair today and even more tomorrow for a new club specifically for men with beards and moustaches in Chester.

The Deva Victrix Beard and Mustache Club - they have decided to adopt the American spelling of mustache - who actively raise money for different charities, was set up earlier this year by bearded local John Cosby who was inspired to do so after competing in Scotland’s Braw Beard Oils Championships.

Since the group started back in February, it’s gone from strength to strength - attracting more than 130 members on Facebook and almost 900 followers on Instagram.

The club hold regular meet ups in Chester where they share support and encouragement for growing a beard, and discuss how they can fundraise for local charities.

This year the club is supporting two different charities in the area - The Cheshire Dogs Home and The Countess of Chester Hospital’s Baby Grow Appeal, the latter of which they are doing through a charity calendar featuring beard-sporting members in various Chester locations.

John told The Chronicle that he hopes the calendar, which he says is looking ‘absolutely spectacular’, can raise a minimum of £500 for the Baby Grow Appeal.

“We have just finished shooting the calendar all around Chester and should have them ready for our next meet up which will be at Telford's Warehouse,” he said.

“It’s been a good year for us so far, we had our first meet up in early April at Hanky Panky Pancakes in Chester, where we had support from the Liverbeards (The Liverpool Beard and Mustache Club) and we also had members travel from as far as Wigan and Wallasey to support us.

“And we were the talk of Chester Pride this year, where we showed off our glitter beards, paraded the streets of Chester with our fellow LGBT supporters and gave out hundreds of free hugs at the Chester Pride event.

“And we also had selfies taken with just about everyone there – including Britain’s Got Talent finalist Danny Beard,” he added.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to join The Deva Victrix Beard and Mustache Club, follow them on Facebook.